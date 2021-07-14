APC denies suspending ex-Imo gov Okorocha

The All Progressives Congress has denied the suspension of former Imo State Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The party made this known in a statement by its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, titled, ‘APC Alerts on fake letter of Senator Rochas Okorocha ‘Suspension’.

According to Akpanudoehede, the letter in circulation claiming that Okorocha has been suspended was forged.

The “fake” letter had claimed that Okorocha was suspended by the APC for alleged anti-party activities on Tuesday.

But the APC secretary explained urged members of the public to discontenance the letter in circulation.

The statement read, “It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.