Billionaire founder of Udala FC, Philip Udala assassinated, corpse set ablaze

A billionaire and owner of FC Udala, Philip Nonso Udala has been assassinated and his remains burnt by unknown gunmen in Anambra state.

The businessman was accosted on Tuesday night by yet-to-be identified gunmen along Eke Agu-Ideani road in Abatete community, Idemili North Local government area of the state. He was shot dead and his vehicle, a Lexus SUV set ablaze by the assailants. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Also shot dead were the team manager of his club Godsent Eriobu and three policemen in their convoy.

Udala who got married in June was a member of the Anambra state football association. He singlehandedly sponsored the football club which recently gained promotion to the National professional league