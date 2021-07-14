Man beats wife to death for refusing sex in Edo

The family of a woman, Ugieki Asemota, has urged the Edo State Police Command to prosecute her husband, Emmanuel, for allegedly beating her to death for refusing him sexual intercourse.

The couple were married in 2002 and had two boys together before she died. The woman denied him sex and he beat her to a coma.

An argument ensued between the couple at their residence on Abaegbe Street in the Evbotubu area of Benin on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Ugieki,we leant entered her room and locked the door to avoid issues with her husband.

However, Emmanuel, who persisted in entering the room with her, allegedly tried to break the door with an axe.

While Ugieki attempted to escape through the window, her husband was said to have accosted and beat her to a coma.

Their tenants could not come out for fear that Emmanuel would turn the fight against them.

“When the tenants realised that they could not hear any noise again, they came out to rescue my sister and took her to a hospital. She was rejected at the two hospitals she was taken to before she was admitted to the third hospital. When we got to the hospital, we were asked to do some tests and scans. It was around 2pm that she opened her eyes and talked, but she could not turn or raise her fingers.”

Omoruyi explained that after spending some days at the hospital, the victim was taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where she was placed on oxygen till she died on July 7.

