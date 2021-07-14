UNILAG VC summons emergency meeting over Covid 3rd wave

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has summoned an emergency meeting of the senate as the third wave of COVID-19 hits the institution.

Already, many are said to have been hospitalised as a result of the third wave of the pandemic, according to the university.

A ‘COVID-19 pandemic update’ issued by the university confirmed that the medical centre had recorded an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Vice Chancellor on Tuesady therefore directed an Emergency Meeting of Senate.

The meeting is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. The venue of the meeting is J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium.

According to the notice of the meeting obtained the agenda include vacation of Halls of Residence by Students and Resumption of Virtual Lectures.

The notice urged senate members to attend punctually.

The COVID-19 Update read, “The University of Lagos Medical Centre wishes to inform all members of the University of Lagos Community about what appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Lagos State.