BREAKING: Journalist, others shot dead as robbers storm bank

July 15, 2021

Three persons, including Olubunmi Afuye, an Ondo-based journalist, have been shot dead in a robbery attack at a bank in Ilara- Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A policeman was also gunned down in the attack which happened on Thursday afternoon.

The late Afuye, who was inside his car when the robbers stormed the bank, was hit by a stray bullet.

Afuye was the Public Relations Officer of Elizade University, which is in the town where the robbery took place.

Before his appointment as the university spokesman, he worked at the state-owned Orange FM, Akure.

One other person was also killed in the incident, which has thrown residents into panic.

