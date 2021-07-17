Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » Again gunmen strike in Igangan, reportedly kill Amotekun commander

Again gunmen strike in Igangan, reportedly kill Amotekun commander

Younews Ng July 17, 2021 Crime, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 28 Views

Residents of Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, were on Friday night thrown into confusion as gunmen struck again, allegedly killed the Amotekun commander in the local government.

The sad event occurred when the gunmen invaded the town shooting for over 30 minutes.

The assailants, who were reported to have dressed in customs uniforms, were said to have been initially repelled by the local hunters.

Around 8:00pm people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen again invaded Igangan and shooting for over 30minutes. Some said they were Customs men as they wore Customs uniform but they were chased by local hunters but have killed some people”

“They also passed Igboora and continue shooting and it was reported people have died in Igboora too including one Amotekun operatives.

“Further reports later said nobody knows what is going on in the major streets.”

“It was reported that the Commander of Amotekun in Ibarapa Central has been killed.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

FG raises alert on Igboho : trying to flee Nigeria

The Department of State Security Service, DSS, has launched a manhunt for Chief Sunday Adeyemo ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.