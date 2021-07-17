Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Boat with 5 passengers capsizes in Lagos

July 17, 2021

A boat carrying five passengers has capsized in Lagos State on Friday.

It was gathered that the boat was heading to Badagry when the incident happened.

An official of the Lagos State Waterways confirmed the incident, saying that the five passengers have been rescued.

“No Cause for Alarm! The boat was going to Badagry but unfortunately stopped 5 minutes after casting out of Five Cowries Terminal.

“All passengers have been successfully rescued while the boat moved to safer harbour till the heavy rain stopped and will be taking to dry dock for technical assessment,” the official said.

