FG raises alert on Igboho : trying to flee Nigeria

The Department of State Security Service, DSS, has launched a manhunt for Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The agency has advised the secessionist leader to submit himself to the authorities as soon as possible. He was declared wanted following a raid by the DSS on his Soka home in Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday morning.

Several arms, ammunitions, charms, fake passports and different communications devices were found in his home.

The Federal Government’s directive against Igboho was contained in a letter by the Nigeria Immigration Service dated July 9, 2021, addressed to the Director General, Department of State Services, the Inspector General of Police and the DG, National Intelligence Agency.

“This is Inform Nigerians and the world that Igboho and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination, have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order. This, the arrests and seizures are, no doubt, a confirmation of a grand plan by IGBOHO and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State.”

“Consequently, Igboho is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency. Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful. He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law. Meanwhile, those arrested will be charged accordingly.” a statement by DSS PRO, Dr. Peter Afunanya read.

The Federal Government has said Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, is trying to acquire a new passport to flee the country.

It added that the government had placed Igboho on the stop-list in order to facilitate his arrest and directed the security agencies to apprehend him anywhere he is found.

The NIS letter issued to facilitate Igboho’s arrest was signed on behalf of the Comptroller General of Immigration by Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Investigation and Compliance, A.B. Baba.

The letter titled ‘Stop-listing of person: Adeyemo Sunday Adeniyi (aka Sunday Igboho), male, Nigerian, passport number A11613637, date of birth 10/10/1972’ was copied to all zonal controllers and control posts nationwide.

It read, “I am directed to request that you kindly place the above-named person on stop-list. Credible intelligence revealed that Adeyemo is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit to enable him acquire a new Nigerian passport, apparently to facilitate his escape out of the country.

“In addition, he should be arrested wherever and whenever sighted and referred to the Director-General, Department of State Services vide letter no: S.605/A/246 dated 05 July 2021.”