Patrol team rescues 12-year-old abducted boy hid in coffin

The joint border patrol team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police in Kwara State has rescued a 12-year-old boy suspected to be a kidnap victim.

The victim according to the Kwara State Command of the NSCDC hailed from the neighbouring Benin Republic.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Babawale Afolabi, said the operatives of the lmmigration Service who were on a routine border patrol discovered the boy kept in a coffin in an unmarked vehicle.

He said, “Operatives of the Immigration Service spotted an unmarked vehicle and stopped the driver who later took to his heel on sighting the officers leaving the car.

“It was when the immigration officers searched the vehicle that they discovered a coffin and when they opened the coffin, a minor of about 12 years old was seen put inside the casket covering him with a white cloth.”

He narrated further that the immigration operatives alerted NSCDC and other security agencies involved in the border patrol, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest the occupants of the vehicle.

“The boy has been medically examined and found to be fine while further check revealed that the boy is from a village in Benin Republic,” he noted.