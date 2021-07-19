40 ft container crushes two vehicles, kills one on Otedola Bridge

A 40-feet container, on Sunday, crushed two cars, leaving one person dead and the other injured on Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

Mr Nosa Okunbor, the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who confirmed the incident, said that the body of the victim was claimed by his relatives.

He also said the yet to be identified but injured driver of the container-laden truck that crushed the two cars was ferried to the Trauma Centre near FRSC Office by old Lagos-Ibadan Toll Gate.

“LASEMA in a just concluded operation involving one fatality, rescued a seriously injured truck driver at the Otedola bridge incident scene this morning, July 18.

“The yet-to-be identified injured truck driver conveying the 40 feet container that crushed two vehicles which left one driver dead, was hurriedly ferried to the Trauma Centre.

“Remains of the late driver of one of the vehicles, one Mr Lawal, has been claimed by his relatives as the agency worked assiduously to evacuate all impediments from the road,” he said.

He said the situation reports upon arrival at the scene showed that the 40 feet container on a truck with unknown registration number fell on the two cars.

“The two cars’ registration numbers are JJJ 28 FR and BDG 597 CY respectively.

“One adult male lost his life, while the driver of the container truck sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the Lagos Trauma Centre.

“The affected vehicles have been evacuated off the road with the agency’s light and heavy duty equipment.

“LASEMA Response Teams, NEMA, FRSC and LASTMA were joint responders in the recovery operation,” he said.

He added that the road was cleared of every impediment and ready for vehicular movements