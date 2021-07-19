Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Burial laws Obi Cubana may have breached

With the Glamorous Burial of his Mother, Obi Cubana could be charged for some of the following:

– Section 6(1) disallows the deposit of corpses in a mortuary beyond two months after death.

-Section 5(1) restrains the erection of billboards, banners or posters.

– Section 7 bans the blocking of roads without permission of the Local Government Authority.

Section 8 is against the display of caskets for fabrication and sale.

Section 11 restrains any second funeral rites after burial.

Section 13(1) disapproves of any wake-keep of any kind. While 13(2) and (3) allows vigil mass/ service of songs/religious activity prior to burial not exceeding 9 pm, without food or drink, live band and cultural entertainers.

