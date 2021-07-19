Burial laws Obi Cubana may have breached

With the Glamorous Burial of his Mother, Obi Cubana could be charged for some of the following:

– Section 6(1) disallows the deposit of corpses in a mortuary beyond two months after death.

-Section 5(1) restrains the erection of billboards, banners or posters.

– Section 7 bans the blocking of roads without permission of the Local Government Authority.

Section 8 is against the display of caskets for fabrication and sale.

Section 11 restrains any second funeral rites after burial.

Section 13(1) disapproves of any wake-keep of any kind. While 13(2) and (3) allows vigil mass/ service of songs/religious activity prior to burial not exceeding 9 pm, without food or drink, live band and cultural entertainers.