Oyedepo sacks 40 For Not Generating Enough Income !

Younews Ng July 19, 2021 Celebrity, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

A Pastor with the Living Faith Church International aka Winners Chapel, Peter Godwin, has alleged he and 40 other pastors in Ekiti State were sacked by the church for not generating enough income.

In a trending letter on social media dated June 25, 2021 by the Executive Secretary of the church, Adebisi Aboluwade, the pastors were asked to vacate their official accommodation and hand over their identity cards to their respective area pastors.

One of the letters reads: “Consequent upon the recent performance reviews which revealed that your church growth index falls below expectations.

“Please be informed that your services as a pastor in charge are no longer required from this commission with immediate effect.

“You are to vacate the official accommodation (where applicable) and hand over all properties of the ministry in your custody, including your staff identity card to the area pastor before departure.

