Afenifere reacts to Sunday Igboho’s arrest

The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has reacted to the reported arrest of Oduduwa Republic agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said the body was studying the implication of Igboho’s arrest.

“We received the report of Igboho’s arrest with a surprise, but Afenifere as a body is studying the situation because the details and consequences of the arrest are still sketchy.

“We need to have details of the legal implications from lawyers.”

Igboho, a businessman turned freedom fighter was reportedly arrested in Cotonou, last night.