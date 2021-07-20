Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Afenifere reacts to Sunday Igboho’s arrest

Afenifere reacts to Sunday Igboho’s arrest

Younews Ng July 20, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics Leave a comment 42 Views

The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has reacted to the reported arrest of Oduduwa Republic agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.
Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said the body was studying the implication of Igboho’s arrest.

“We received the report of Igboho’s arrest with a surprise, but Afenifere as a body is studying the situation because the details and consequences of the arrest are still sketchy.

“We need to have details of the legal implications from lawyers.”

Igboho, a businessman turned freedom fighter was reportedly arrested in Cotonou, last night.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Vulcanizer Dies While Pumping Tyre in Warri

A yet to be identified vulcanizer has lost his life while pumping a trailer tyre ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.