BREAKING: Sunday Igboho arrested in Cotonou, on way to Germany

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country.

Igboho was arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s secret police.

A source privy to his departure from Nigeria said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

He was, however, nabbed by security operatives in the neighboring country.

A source privy to the incident, said: “Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou. He was arrested about an hour ago.

“He was supposed to travel to Germany through Cotonou this night. He wanted to leave Africa through Cotonou. He was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou.

“They are planning to bring him back to Nigeria.”

Attempts to reach Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the Department of State Services (DSS) over the report were unsuccessful as he neither responded to calls or text messages.

The DSS had declared Igboho wanted after a raid on his residence on July 1.

Two associates of the self-acclaimed activist were shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with the security operatives while 12 suspect were arrested during the operation.

At a press briefing at DSS headquarters, Afunanya had vowed that Igboho would be tracked.

“The gun duel which lasted for an hour offered IGBOHO the chance to escape. Sunday ADEYEMO a.k.a Sunday IGBOHO is now on the run.”

“IGBOHO may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants. He might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him. But this will be the end of his shenanigans.

“Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will sure fail him. And the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady.’

“Consequently, ADEYEMO/IGBOHO is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency. Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful.

“He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law. Meanwhile, those arrested will be charged accordingly.”