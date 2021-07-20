Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Health » Cholera outbreak hits jigawa, kills over 30 persons

Cholera outbreak hits jigawa, kills over 30 persons

Younews Ng July 20, 2021 Health, News, Press Release Leave a comment 28 Views

More than 30 persons have lost their lives in Jigawa state as a result of a Cholera outbreak.

Dr. Salisu Mu’azu, the State Commissioner of Health, disclosed this and said that the state government had also recorded over two thousand confirmed cases of the outbreak within one month.

He said the infection had spread to nine local governments including, Dutse, Hadejia, Birnin-Kudu, Kirikasamma, and Ringim Local Governments.

Mu’azu said the ministry had identified the causes of the problem and had already taken measures.

He said, “Most of the problems occurred after the first rain where the water washed all kinds of dirty and contaminated it with some sources of water, especially open well.’’

He, however, urged the general public to practice personal and environmental hygiene to avoid further spread the cases.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BREAKING: Sunday Igboho arrested in Cotonou, on way to Germany

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.