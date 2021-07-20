Cholera outbreak hits jigawa, kills over 30 persons

More than 30 persons have lost their lives in Jigawa state as a result of a Cholera outbreak.

Dr. Salisu Mu’azu, the State Commissioner of Health, disclosed this and said that the state government had also recorded over two thousand confirmed cases of the outbreak within one month.

He said the infection had spread to nine local governments including, Dutse, Hadejia, Birnin-Kudu, Kirikasamma, and Ringim Local Governments.

Mu’azu said the ministry had identified the causes of the problem and had already taken measures.

He said, “Most of the problems occurred after the first rain where the water washed all kinds of dirty and contaminated it with some sources of water, especially open well.’’

He, however, urged the general public to practice personal and environmental hygiene to avoid further spread the cases.