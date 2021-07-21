10 die in auto crash on Eid-el-Kabir day in Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have confirmed the death of 10 persons in a road crash in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident .

Owoade, who spoke in Ilorin on Tuesday, said the accident involved a black commercial Toyota Hiace bus with vehicle registration number LND 742 XK.

Owoade said the accident occurred on Oko Olowo/Oloru Road at Iyemoja on the outskirts of Ilorin, the state capital, adding that the crash was as a result of speed violation.