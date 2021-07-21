Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Joe Igbokwe Mocks Sunday Igboho, says ‘his Juju failed him’

Younews Ng July 21, 2021 Celebrity, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 51 Views

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has mocked Oduduwa agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho over his arrest.

Igbokwe said Igboho’s arrest was an indication that “Juju” does not work.

Sharing a photo of Igboho wearing charms on his Facebook wall, the politician said, “Juju” failed in the Southeast and has also failed in the Southwest.

The aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State wrote: “Juju no de work again ooo. It failed in Igbo land and it failed too in Yoruba land.”

Igboho had been at the forefront agitating for Oduduwa Republic

His agitation for a Yoruba nation had led him to some states in the Southwest.

