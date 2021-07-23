Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Lagos govt restricts movement on Saturday, July 24

Younews Ng July 23, 2021 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 32 Views

The Lagos State Government has announced restriction of movement across the State between the hours of 8a.m and 3p.m on Saturday, 24th July, 2021.

Gbenga Omotoso,
Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy made this known in a statement.

The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.

All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.

