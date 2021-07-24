Ambitious Turkish club grab Ahmed Musa

Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk, who are yet to win a major trophy, have achieved a transfer coup by signing Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

Ahmed Musa signed as a free agent after he terminated his contract with NPFL club Kano Pillars.

Details like contract duration and transfer fee have yet be made public.

“We have added the 28-year-old Nigerian attacker to our squad,” the Istanbul club said in a statement.

“We wish success to Ahmed Musa under the Karagümrük jersey, signed by our Vice President Serkan Hurma and our Sporting Director Murat Akın.

Ahmed Musa transfer market value is put at four Million Euros.