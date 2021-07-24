Another Army Officer shot dead

Abbas Fatai, a military officer of the 16 Brigade in Yenagoa, was shot dead by suspected members of the Icelanders cult group.

According to preliminary army investigations, Mr Fatai was shot dead at Igbogene Junction in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, where he resided, at around 09:12 p.m. on July 22.

The officer was ambushed and shot by a cult lead by a man named Confidence, who was then brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Suspected members of Icelanders cult group led by one Mr Confidence attacked and shot 08NA/61/2298 CPL Abbas Fatai of 16 Brigade at Igbogene Junction in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State,” the message read in part.

Mr Fatai’s body has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, according to the army, which has also initiated a manhunt for the accused.

We recalled that Hassan Ahmed, a Nigerian Army general, was killed by gunmen on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway on July 15.

Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, issued a statement announcing Mr. Ahmed’s death.