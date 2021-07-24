Lagos NURTW generates N123bn annually – Report

The Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, locally called agberos, generates about N123.08bn annually, which could service the annual budget of Nasarawa, Niger, and Yobe states put together, a statistical report by the International Centre for Investigative Report has shown.

The data, which was released on Thursday, showed that the money was realised through levies on passenger vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles.

Other sources of income not included in the report were money levied on hawkers, articulated vehicles, and persons who visited certain markets to buy goods.

The report recorded a total of 75,000 buses; 50,000 tricycles; and 37,000 motorcycles.

It showed that on a daily basis, N3,000, N600, and N1,800 were levied on buses, motorcycles, and tricycles respectively.

These levies sum up to N82.1bn for buses; N8.1bn for motorcycles; and N32.9bn for tricycles yearly; making a total of N123.078bn yearly.