Again, FG extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to October 31

The Federal government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to October31, 2021.

The government took the decision to extend the deadline following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, foreigners and diplomatic missions, diaspora and address low enrolments in schools and hospitals, adding it was proved by enrolment statistics.

Part of the reason for the decision according Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communication Commission and Mr Kayode Olagoke, Head Corporate Communications Management, is to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN.

In a press statement jointly signed by Adinde and Olagoke, issued on Sunday, obtained by News Express, the Federal Government said the ongoing verification is important and urged those yet to do so to take advantage of the extension. “The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for the security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required,” the statement emphasised.

“There are now a total of 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, every citizen, legal resident, and Nigerian citizens living in diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs”, it further disclosed.

Also, the decision followed a review of the progress of the exercise which indicated significant progress hence, the need to consolidate the gains of the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process across the country.

As at July 24th, 2021, there are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, says he commends Kano state and others, on behalf of the Federal government that have made NINs a key requirement for school enrolments and access to other important services.

The minister noted that the news that the use of NIN in the process of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam significantly reduced the challenge of exam malpractice, was well received by federal government.

The Federal government, commends Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.