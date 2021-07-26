Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » APC sweeps 17 chairmanship seats in Ogun LG polls

APC sweeps 17 chairmanship seats in Ogun LG polls

Younews Ng July 26, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 57 Views

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept all the 17 chairmanship seats so far announced as counting of votes of Saturday’s local government elections in Ogun continues.

The results were announced on Sunday morning by Mr Babatunde Osibodu, the Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC) at the commission’s head office in Abeokuta.

Osibodu said that pending results from Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota and Abeokuta-South Local Government areas would be announced as soon as they were received from the collation centres.

He said that results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would also be announced when they were ready.

The OGISIEC chairman assured that all the results would be announced on Sunday

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Army Major, wife, daughter die in car accident !

In Home State, Major Auwal Danbabu Mohammed, his wife, Fadila Auwalu Shehu Brema and only ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.