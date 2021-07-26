Bethel Baptist High School students freed with N50m ransom . 87 not yet released

Twenty-eight of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have regained freedom after 20 days in captivity.

Those who regained their freedom were among the 121 students, who were abducted when bandits invaded the school on July 5.

Joseph Hayab, Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), confirmed their release on Sunday.

A total of 121 students were abducted from their hostels by bandits on July 5.

The bandits released the students after collecting N50m as a ransom.

On Sunday, there was panic among the parents of the remaining students as the Nigerian Baptist Convention said 87 schoolchildren were still with the bandits.

In Kebbi State, parents of the 83 students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, who were still in captivity since their abduction 40 days ago.

It was gathered that the bandits demanded a N60m ransom, but N50m was raised by the school and some parents who contributed what they could afford.

Some parents, whose children were not released, were anxious over their safety.

A parent, whose daughter, was not released, said they were surprised that the bandits were still keeping 87 students.

He said, “The school and some parents raised N50m. Some parents contributed the amount they could afford. The bandits told the school to bring the money to a designated place. The money was taken to them. We thought they would release all the students, but we were surprised when only 28 were released. My daughter is among those still in captivity. I am praying for her safety.”

On July 12 reported that Abraham Aniya, one of the students, was rescued by security operatives alongside two other victims who were kidnapped by bandits some days ago along Kaduna-Kachia road.

“On July 12, at about 1540hrs, operatives of the command, alongside Civilian JTF on routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush, extremely exhausted and weak,” Mohammed Jalige, public relations officer of Kaduna police command, had said.

Two other students escaped on July 20 when they were tasked to go and fetch firewood from a nearby forest.

Jalige had said the two students were sighted around the Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“Yes, two of the students were rescued this evening along Kaduna-Abuja highway and they are undergoing medical examination,” he said

Israel Akanji, president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), had earlier said no ransom will be paid for the release of the students