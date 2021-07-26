NURTW Chairman Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Ondo

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Babatunde Babade, has been arrested for trafficking illicit drugs.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, said the transport union leader was arrested along with two others – Ilesanmi Shola and Babajide Johnson.

He was caught with 52.5 kilograms of skunk in Akure, the Ondo state capital following intelligence that he was conveying bags of the banned drug in his 1997 model blue Mazda car with registration number: Ekiti JER194 AE from Akure to Ekiti state.

Babade, popularly called BB, was taken into custody along with the two others soon after his arrest at about 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 18, for interrogation.

In his statement, he admitted to owning the vehicle used for conveying the drugs.

He further explained that the car had been intercepted earlier by some security agents who detained the two other suspects, his car and eight bags containing cannabis sativa while his brother who drove the vehicle fled.

He, however, claimed that following his intervention, the security agents released the suspects and his car to him after taking two of the eight bags containing the drugs as well as the sum of N60, 000 from him, before he later ran into NDLEA officers while on his way back to Ekiti.

Meanwhile, officers of the Benue State command of the Agency have intercepted another suspected interstate drug trafficker, Odinaka Ugwuanyi along Apir road, Makurdi with 124,000 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam and Exol-5, all weighing 22.55 kilograms.

The suspect arrested at about 8:00 am on Saturday July 17, in a commercial vehicle, said he was from Nsukka local government area of Enugu State.

He, however, claimed another passenger who sat next to him in the vehicle dropped the bag containing the drugs with him and fled upon sighting NDLEA officers.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended the efforts of the commanders, officers and men of the agency.

He also charged them to remain resolute in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.