Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » ASUU set for strike again, 2 reasons this time

ASUU set for strike again, 2 reasons this time

Younews Ng July 28, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 89 Views

Federal Government have been accused of violating agreements it reached with the lecturers before they called off their strike on December 24, 2020.

He specifically accused government of not paying the earned academic allowances as contained in the agreements.

He also faulted what he called the selective payment of salaries to ASUU members, saying professors in some institutions received N80,000 in June and senior lecturers got N25,000.

Osodeke said the union had been proved right in its opposition to the IPPIS. He said in June, a number of lecturers in Nigerian universities received different salaries.

But Government is saying, ASUU members cannot collect salaries without paying taxes.

Besides the issue of payment, ASUU also accused the Federal Government of appointing non-graduates into the governing boards of universities.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

IG, Presidency begin Abba Kyari’s probe

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba Alkali, has ordered an internal review ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.