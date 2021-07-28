Breaking News!!..Shiites jubilate as court frees Zakzaky & wife

Nigerian Shiites leader., Ibrahim Yaquob Elzakzaky and wife, have been discharged and acquitted.

The Court ordered their release. As soon as possible (ASAP!)

It was jubilation galore on Friday for the followers of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention for months running to years for allegedly aiding and abetting the alleged culpable homicide .

The group says “This total and comprehensive victory in court is further proof that the Islamic Movement and its leader have been only victims of impunity and mischievous plots by the government”