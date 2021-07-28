Opinion : AIRTEL AS DATA BANDIT

On June 18 at about 11:20pm I got a message that I had 500mb of data left. I had an important online engagement the next day and didn’t want to be cut off midway. I then bought N2000 airtime. However, noticing that it was already 11:59pm, I decided not to convert it to data till the next day. I did that the next day and got a message to the effect that I have over 4GB or so. A few days later, June 23 to be precise, I got a message that my data is exhausted. The question is: the 500mb or the over 4GB?

Since that day I call a guy whose number I stored from a call he gave me sometime ago when I had a related issue with Airtel. After trying to solve it and couldn’t he realized I am in Lagos and he is in the Abuja office. He gave my number to another person who is in the Lagos area. The guy called me and promised to solve the problem. He never did. Today is July 23.

He later said I should go to any of their offices. I’ve been on that for weeks; every of their offices I went complained of “no network” and the crowd I always meet there is massive. With Covid-19 I can’t join such a queue and waste precious time.

The problem has remained unsolved. My N2000 has been taken into custody by Airtel which is acting like the bandits troubling the nation. Who is going to tame this bandit and retrieve my N2000 or the data in their custody? I’ve tried all means and it has failed so I decided to call to the open.

When I first reported I got this response on June 23, “Thank you for contacting Airtel. Your case ID is ANG20210623222535458. Your issue will be resolved by 24-06-2021.”

For how long do I have to wait?

@ Olayinka Oyegbile