Revealed : Igboho’s ribs broken, jumped from the top of a building !

His ribs were hurt. He was severely injured. severely injured after DSS raided his house – his Counsel revealed

Salami revealed that Igboho suffered “severe injuries” during a raid conducted on his Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State house on Thursday, July 1, 2021, by the Department of State Services.

During the raid, the DSS arrested 13 of his associates, who are currently undergoing trial, killed two and said Igboho escaped.

Salami stated, “I urge his family and supporters to be patient and prayerful. They should support him with prayers. When they attacked his house in Nigeria, he jumped from the top of a building. His ribs were hurt. He was severely injured.

“In fact, he could not stand before the judge. He sat to address the judge. He needs freedom for medical attention. Those of us that are his lawyers are making a stringent effort.”