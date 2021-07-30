Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 1,115 ghost workers uncovered in Bauchi !

1,115 ghost workers uncovered in Bauchi !

Younews Ng July 30, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 39 Views

auchi state government says it will prosecute the 1,115 ghost workers uncovered in the verification exercise of workers in the state and local government service.

The governor, Bala Mohammed, stated this when he received the report of the 25-member workers’ verification committee on Thursday in Bauchi.

The committee saddled with the responsibility of sanitising both the nominal and payroll of the civil servants in the state declared 1,115 ghost workers and 5,429 illegal employees in the state.

Thumbing his chest, the state governor Bala Mohammed said those found to be involved in collecting undeserved salaries and pensions would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

How Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi

Damning revelations have emerged on the depth of Abba Kyari’s relationship with Hush puppies. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.