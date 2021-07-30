Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria, Lawyers kick

Strong indications that Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, may be deported to Nigeria have emerged.

FG is putting pressure on Benin Republic “through the backdoor to deport Igboho at a time that will only be known between the security operatives of the two countries.”

Benin Republic is not ready to engage in a diplomatic crisis with Nigeria.

The plan is to deport him, upon his deportation, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force would arrest him, a security source confided.

Charges against Igboho were punishable by deportation, fines, or imprisonment.

The security official in Benin Republic revealed that it is unhealthy to jail Igboho here (Benin Republic).”

Though , he was detained for fresh charges. While he was initially in the Brigade Criminelle facility, he made useful confessions.

His lawyers also know that he is guilty of irregular migration.”

The least punishment Igboho can be given is to be deported to the country he came from (Nigeria) if found guilty. The Nigerian authorities can take over from there if they wish.”

An official of the Department of State Services confirmed that “Yes, he is wanted. We have the mandate to arrest him if he steps into Nigeria. That is not hidden.”

However, the activist’s lawyers have kicked against the move, saying that it was against international law.