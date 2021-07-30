Juventus First Team Under Quarantine After COVID-19 Case

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng July 30, 2021 Celebrity, Press Release, Sports Leave a comment 40 Views

Juventus’ first team has been put in quarantine after Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia tested positive, the Turin club said in a statement Thursday.

During health checks, “it appeared that the player Hamza Rafia was positive for Covid-19,” read the statement from Juventus.

“This procedure will allow for all individuals who test negative to perform regular training and game activities, but will not allow for contact with those outside the group,” it said.

The 22-year-old Tunisian-French midfielder, a former member of the youth team, was called up to the first team of Juventus last year.

-AFP

