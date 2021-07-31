Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Breaking : Nollywood star, Rachael Oniga is dead !

Breaking : Nollywood star, Rachael Oniga is dead !

Younews Ng July 31, 2021

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga is dead.

The movie star who has featured in hundreds of movies passed on at the early hours of today, Saturday, July 31.

From Eku, Delta State in Southern Nigeria, Rachel Oniga was born on 23 May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State.

She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, Rachel Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super Story.

