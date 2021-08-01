BBNaija S6: How to vote for favourite housemate

Action has begun in the Big Brother Shine Ya Eye season and users can now vote for their favourite housemate.

For this sixth edition, SMS voting has been scrapped and other means are being introduced by the organisers.

In this piece, PUNCH Online highlights how fans can vote for their favourite housemates.

To vote for your favourite housemate on the BBNaija website, fans are to register on the site: africamagic.tv/bigbrother

Click on the Vote menu and register by providing your details as required. Successful registrants will receive One Time Pin via SMS.

Once the OTP is entered, you can then be eligible to vote by selecting your favourite housemate.

Website votes are free though data charges may apply. Votes on the website are limited to 100 votes per user for every voting round.

For future voting, users will have to login with their phone number and password to carry out the voting process.

With the app, users are eligible for additional votes depending on their active DStv or GOtv package.

To vote via the app, simply download any of the apps on Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Once users are logged in, they are to click on the Vote now option and follow the instructions to proceed.