“Hushpuppi mentions more names.. Linda Ikeji, Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye

Younews Ng August 1, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, Trending Leave a comment 58 Views

A new video is circulating online of a conversation from controversal Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunloyo made revealing that a realiable source told her that Hushpuppi has mentioned somany Nigerians who are accomplice to his crime.
In the Video Kemi Olunloyo was heard saying that he got a call from a someone, that the person is known by many people. She said that the person said:

I did so much for Hushpuppi, but all he want was to destory peoples life and he will continue to destory peoples life from the baills.

He has mentioned: Linda Ikeji, Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye etc

