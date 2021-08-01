Tinubu not in hospital, hale & hearty

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is hale and hearty and does not require hospitalisation.

This is according to his media adviser, Tunde Rahman, via a statement issued on Saturday, amid reports that the APC leader is out of the country undergoing a surgical operation.

Although Rahman confirmed that his boss is not in the country at the moment, he, however, said contrary to some rumours, Tinubu does not have any medical problem requiring hospitalisation.

“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization. Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly,” the statement partly read.

He also warned those he described as mischief makers to desist from spreading fake news, noting that those who wish Tinubu dead should be careful.

“Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized, or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty,” Tinubu’s spokesman added.