Actor, Ebun Olaiya (lgwe) dies during Surgery !

Famous actor, Olaiya Igwe died in Ibadan at UCH teaching hospital this morning, this happened during the surgery of his Kidney stone.

There are indications that the theatre arts practitioner, Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe has been down for some times.

The actor cum comedian who has featured in over 200 movies died in Ibadan at UCH Teaching Hospital this morning.

According to the report, he allegedly died during during the surgery of his Kidney stone.

Born in Ogun State, Nigeria, Olaiya Igwe had his higher education at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State.

He has featured in popular movies like Abela Pupa, Oga olopa, Alase aye, Iku lopin, Ere agbere, Aye Olorogun, Alase aye 2 and many more…