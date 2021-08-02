Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
I brought 3 sex toys to BBNaija house, says Saskay

Saskay, a housemate of the BBNaija season six edition, says she brought three vibrators to the ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ house.

A vibrator — sometimes described as a massager — is a sex toy that is used on the body to produce pleasurable sexual stimulation. There are many different shapes and models of vibrators.

The 22-year-old model brought the revelation to light on Sunday after Angel, another housemate, had asked if it was against the rules to have a vibrator inside the BBNaija house.

Both Angel and Saskay were later advised against the use of vibrators in the house because of the obvious noise.

Angel, however, objected to it, adding that there are expensive vibrators that don’t make noise.

Meanwhile, Saskay, who has been keeping a low profile since she came to the house on July 25, said she’s unsure about her relationship outside the Big Brother house.

The dark model, during her nomination of the wildcards, voted Liquorose and Yerins as the questionable characters in the house.

