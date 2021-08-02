I’m in-love with Wizkid, too shy to say hello to him” – Bobrisky

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
August 2, 2021

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, real name, Idris Okunneye, has declared undying love for Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun also known as ‘Wizkid’.

Bobrisky in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday showered praises on the singer, saying he has always been a fan since he was 16 years.

The crossdresser said Wizkid was the best artist in the whole of Africa and no one could compete for that position with him.

He claimed Wizkid is the only artist he adores and would definitely cry the day the singer acknowledges him.

“Wizkid is the only dude I’m tripping for. I love Wizkid so much and I don’t know why.

“The day I will talk to him, I will definitely cry because I won’t be able to hold my tears.

“I have been his fan since I was 16 years. I have had opportunities to say hi to him at the club but I was shy.

“He is the best in Africa and no one can compete for their position with him,” he wrote.

