Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tokyo 2020 Wrestling: Oborodudu wins, Advances to Quarter-finals

Tokyo 2020 Wrestling: Oborodudu wins, Advances to Quarter-finals

Younews Ng August 2, 2021 Celebrity, News, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 49 Views

Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the quarter-finals in the women’s wrestling event at the on-going Tokyo Olympics.

In the early hours of Monday, fighting in the 68kg, Oborodudu defeated Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova, to breeze into the last eight.

The 32-year-old emerged victorious after overcoming her opponent by Technical Superiority (13-2).

She will now face Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan for a place in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Nigeria has never won a medal since taking part in wrestling at the Olympic games.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

I’m in-love with Wizkid, too shy to say hello to him” – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, real name, Idris Okunneye, has declared undying love for Nigerian singer, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.