Tokyo 2020 Wrestling: Oborodudu wins, Advances to Quarter-finals

Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the quarter-finals in the women’s wrestling event at the on-going Tokyo Olympics.
In the early hours of Monday, fighting in the 68kg, Oborodudu defeated Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova, to breeze into the last eight.
The 32-year-old emerged victorious after overcoming her opponent by Technical Superiority (13-2).
She will now face Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan for a place in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics.
Nigeria has never won a medal since taking part in wrestling at the Olympic games.