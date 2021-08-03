Buni: Osinbajo, govs begin talks as fear grips APC

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo verily believe that the Supreme Court ruling last week is a clear legal ditch which is best avoided.

So himself and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives’ Congress have begun consultations on how best to resolve the internal crisis in the APC following the Supreme Court judgment on the chairmanship of Mai Mala Buni.

Osinbajo, under the directive of the President, Buhari have started consultations with the governors and other stakeholders to deliberate on ways to escape future legal traps.

It was learnt that although the party held its ward congress on Saturday as scheduled, many members felt the apex court’s judgment could affect the party in the near future.

Recall that, last Wednesday, the APC was divided following a Supreme Court judgment that declared the Ondo State Governor and APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), winner of the state’s 2020 election.

The court also dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede.

The justices of the apex court reportedly agreed that a sitting governor could not hold the dual elective positions of governor and national chairman of a political party.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), in a statement on Wednesday advised the party to suspend the ward congress.

But the Lead Counsel to the APC in the Ondo State governorship suit, Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), at a press conference on Thursday said the judgment of the majority of the apex court justices did not invalidate Buni’s chairmanship.

Also, the Secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, directed congress committee to conduct the ward congress on Saturday as scheduled.

It was gathered that, following the controversy, the vice-president and the governors swung into action on Friday; holding their first meeting.

A highly-placed party source who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, disclosed that at the inaugural meeting, Osinbajo presided over a legal review of the judgment with lawyers who are members of the Federal Executive Council ahead of Saturday’s Ward congresses.

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Buni, reportedly rushed down to the Villa over the weekend in company of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to explain the position of the party’s leadership to the vice-president.

It was learnt that, at the Friday meeting, most of the APC governors voted in favour of proceeding with the ward congress; though some felt the exercise would be canceled if it went ahead.

The party’s source denied speculations that the VP directed the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN to halt the ward congress.

APC at risk of all its elections, programmes being declared illegal by insisting on Buni’s chairmanship .