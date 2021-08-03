Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Dapo Abiodun Loses Father…

August 3, 2021

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state is bereaved.
The Abiodun Family of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State in statemeent announced the passing on of their Patriach, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who slept in The Lord on Monday August 2, 2021 at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

Dr Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members, amongst them the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR.

A statement by the Family today in Iperu-Remo said the deceased, an Educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

The statement by Prince Dapo Abiodun said further announcements will be made by the family in due course

