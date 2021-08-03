Lockdown looms in Nigeria , FG plans tough actions against 3rd wave

Strong indications that Federal government in Nigeria may be thinking towards another national lock down has emerged!

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry

have expressed fear that another lockdown would negatively affect the economy.

Yet that seems the solution to curtail the 3rd wave of Covid.

The groups said this as the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Monday said it would take tough actions to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The committee also disclosed that the country had entered the third wave of COVID-19.

Recall that in 2020, Nigeria imposed lockdown twice to stem the rising cases of the virus. The lockdown was, however, lifted when the infection went down towards the end of the year.

But the country has witnessed a rapid increase in cases since the beginning of last month.

1,276 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Nigeria between May 27 and June 27.

But between June 27 and July 27; 4,261 cases were recorded, representing an increase of 2,985 (233.93%) over 1,276 cases recorded between May 27 and June 27.