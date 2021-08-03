Man beaten to death for shooting Community Chairman dead, during Gun salute

A vigilante member was beaten to death after he accidentally shot dead the outgoing President-General of Ukpiovwin community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Fredrick Ighoshemusua.

The tragic incident happened during the swearing-in ceremony of new executive committee of the community on Thursday, July 29.

Ighoshemusua, 50, met his untimely death shortly after formally handing over the baton of leadership to his successor at the event held at the community’s secondary school.

Ighoshemusua tenure as President General of the community has expired and he has successfully handed over to his successor. While the celebration was on, the outgone PG left for his house.

After some time, it was discovered that the man was no longer there and they sent for him to take part in a group photograph.

While the deceased was taking a group photograph with the new executives, the vigilante member started shooting in the air in celebration. The pump-action gun was said to have stopped working at some point so he tried to fix it.

It was in the process of fixing the gun that it exploded in the direction of the outgoing President General’s chest, killing him on the spot.

When the vigilante man saw what happened, he quickly took a motorcycle and was headed to the police station to report the matter, but some angry youths gave him a hot chase and stopped him at the railway line. They brought him back to the community and beat him to death