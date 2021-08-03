Truck rams into building, kills mum & daughter

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
August 3, 2021

Three persons, including a mother, her daughter and a motorcyclist were killed on Monday afternoon, at the Imepe area of Ijebu-Ode.

The incident happened when the driver of a Mack Truck loaded with granite reported to be travelling from Ago-Iwoye, lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding.

The ill-fated vehicle was said to have rammed into a building where the deceased were standing.

The driver of the truck and his motor boy were said to have fled the scene for fear of being attacked by an angry mob.

According to the Public Relations the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), the vehicle at the time of filing this report was been evacuated to Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters in the town while the bodies of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

