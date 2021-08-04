APPLY: Over 1,500 to benefit as entry for 2022/2023 Chevening scholarships begins

The government of the United Kingdom has called on interested candidates to apply for its 2022/2023 Chevening scholarships to study in the country.

The Chevening scholarship, introduced in 1983, is an international scheme which enables students with leadership and networking skills from different countries and territories to undertake postgraduate study or courses in universities in the UK.

In a statement, organisers said the applications for the scholarships will last between August 3 and November 2 respectively.

It added that the new application comes after 38 scholars and one fellow were selected from Nigeria to study in the UK earlier this year.

According to the statement, there are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2022/2023 academic year.

This, it said, further demonstrates the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing future leaders.

Catriona Laing, British high commissioner to Nigeria, said the scholarship is aimed at empowering young people who are passionate about driving change.

“If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you,” she said.

“Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially.

“There is a lot to gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 3 November deadline.”

Also speaking, Naomi Rayner, head of scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said such initiative would foster more international integration in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the world continues to tackle major global issues such as Covid-19 and climate change, international cooperation is more essential than ever,” Rayner said.

Applications for the scholarships can be submitted via here.