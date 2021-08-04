BREAKING : PDP’s 7 NWC members Resign in protests

Seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have resigned.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), confirmed this on Tuesday.

Those who resigned include: the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy Legal Adviser, Deputy National Auditor, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Deputy Women Leader, and Deputy Organising Secretary.

The seventh officer is yet to be confirmed at the time of filing this report

The party chieftains in different letters addressed to its National Secretary on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 alleged being sidelined and unfairly treated by the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

They promised to remain loyal to the PDP but said they will not be able to work with the current national working committee (NWC).