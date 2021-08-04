Ex -Agric minister is dead !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng August 4, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 38 Views

Former Minister of Agriculture during General Sani Abacha military regime, Malami Buwai is dead.

Buwai died on Monday in Gusau, Zamfara State, following a protracted illness.

Reacting to the news, Governor Bello Matawalle described the death of Buwai as a monumental loss to the state.

In a tribute issued in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday by Malam Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Matawalle described the late Buwai as one of the personalities who spearheaded the creation of Zamfara.

“I received with shock the death of a seasoned farmer, scholar, administrator and an astute elder statesman, Alhaji Malami Buwai,” the governor stated.

He described the late Buwai as an honest, God-fearing philanthropist par excellence.
According to him, the former minister had contributed immensely to the development of Zamfara especially in assisting the needy.

