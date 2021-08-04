Ex -Agric minister is dead !

Former Minister of Agriculture during General Sani Abacha military regime, Malami Buwai is dead.

Buwai died on Monday in Gusau, Zamfara State, following a protracted illness.

Reacting to the news, Governor Bello Matawalle described the death of Buwai as a monumental loss to the state.

In a tribute issued in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday by Malam Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Matawalle described the late Buwai as one of the personalities who spearheaded the creation of Zamfara.

“I received with shock the death of a seasoned farmer, scholar, administrator and an astute elder statesman, Alhaji Malami Buwai,” the governor stated.

He described the late Buwai as an honest, God-fearing philanthropist par excellence.

According to him, the former minister had contributed immensely to the development of Zamfara especially in assisting the needy.