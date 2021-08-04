Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Nigeria’s Enekwechi washes his ‘only’ jersey ahead of shot put final at Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria’s Enekwechi washes his ‘only’ jersey ahead of shot put final at Tokyo Olympics

Younews Ng August 4, 2021 Celebrity, Press Release, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 38 Views

Team Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has shared a video wherein he appeared to be washing his “only” jersey ahead of the shot put final at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The now-viral clip, which was uploaded on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening, was followed with the caption: “When you qualify for Olympic Finals, but you have only one jersey.”

Nigerian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics have been complaining about logistical mishaps from the country’s sports administrators.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 28-year-old Nigerian-American had secured one of the non-automatic qualifying spots for the final after clinching the fourth position in group B.

He ranked seventh on the overall qualification log after hitting the mark of 21.16 meters.

Upon qualifying for the final, which is billed to hold on August 5, the African champion uploaded the short video of himself washing his jersey in a sink under running tap water.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

APPLY: Over 1,500 to benefit as entry for 2022/2023 Chevening scholarships begins

The government of the United Kingdom has called on interested candidates to apply for its ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.