PDP govs hold emergency meeting over 7 resigned NWC members

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis rocking the party.

Seven deputy national officers of the opposition party resigned on Tuesday in protest against what they called “poor leadership”.

The national officers had alleged that there is a lack of financial transparency in the party’s leadership.

They promised to remain loyal to the PDP, but said they will not be able to work with the current national working committee (NWC).

The latest development comes amid the defection of major stakeholders in the party over the past months.

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state and chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the governors are saddened over the development.

Tambuwal, who did not state the date of the meeting, appealed to aggrieved members to remain calm.

The Governors hereby call on all members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments,” the statement reads.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry, as efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues.

“To this end, the PDP Governors’ Forum has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the Party and the way forward.

“The PDP, as the only remaining hope of the nation for good governance, must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC and its rudderless government.”